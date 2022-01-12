Now, you can apply for plots in Andhra Pradesh smart townships

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the website of Jagananna Smart Townships at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. It will accept applications for layouts in Dharmavaram of Anantapur, Mangalagiri of Guntur, Rayachoti of Kadapa, Kandukur of Prakasam, Kavali of Nellore and Eluru of West Godavari.

Speaking on the occasion, he said litigation-free plots will be provided at affordable prices to middle income groups in the smart townships to enable them realise their dream of owning a house. The government has already provided 31 lakh house site pattas to the poor and started the construction of 15.6 lakh houses under the phase I of the housing programme. Middle income groups with an annual income less than Rs 18 lakh are eligible to apply for plots in the smart townships. Three categories of plots -- 150 sq yards, 200 sq yards and 240 sq yards -- will be offered to them. “Jagananna Smart Townships will come up in other districts of the State soon. The State government is planning to set up the townships in the headquarters of all Assembly constituencies,” he said.

The allotment of plots in the townships will be done in a transparent manner through a computerised lottery regardless of caste, religion, region or political affiliation. Eligible people can apply for plots in the townships at https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in by paying 10% of the total price. The first installment of 30% has to be paid in a month after the agreement, another 30% in six months and the remaining 30% at the time of plot registration. About 10% of plots in the townships will be reserved for government employees who do not have own house and a 20% price rebate will be given to them as promised during the announcement of the new PRC, he explained.

“All the smart townships will be developed strictly adhering to town planning norms in a year with quality infrastructure. Andhra Pradesh will be a model for other States to emulate in implementing housing schemes,” he asserted. Elaborating on infrastructure development in the townships, Jagan said 50% of the layout area will be used for common needs like parks, playgrounds, schools and banks. The townships will have 60 ft wide BT roads, 40 ft wide CC roads, footpaths with coloured tiles, and avenue plantations. For maintenance of the layouts, a corpus fund will be set up. The layouts will be handed over to the owners’ associations after development, he added.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Municipal Administration Secretary MV Rama Manohara Rao, MIG Layouts Special Officer P Basanth Kumar and other senior officials were present.