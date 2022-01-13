STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

All 19 villages oppose merger into Amaravati corporation

The 19 villages in Thulluru and Mangalagiri mandals that are proposed for merger into the Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation, have adopted resolutions opposing the move. 

Published: 13th January 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers at Dhinkia panchayat

Representational Image (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 19 villages in Thulluru and Mangalagiri mandals that are proposed for merger into the Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation, have adopted resolutions opposing the move. Gram sabhas were held in all the 19 villages between January 5 and 12 to elicit the locals’ opinion on the formation of the new municipal corporation.

The locals have unanimously opposed the merger and demanded that all 29 villages selected under the APCRDA Act should be merged into the corporation. However, 10 out of the 29 villages have already been merged into the Mangalagiri- Tadepalli Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation Andhra Pradesh government Amaravati Municipal Coproration villages merger
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp