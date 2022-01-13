All 19 villages oppose merger into Amaravati corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 19 villages in Thulluru and Mangalagiri mandals that are proposed for merger into the Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation, have adopted resolutions opposing the move. Gram sabhas were held in all the 19 villages between January 5 and 12 to elicit the locals’ opinion on the formation of the new municipal corporation.

The locals have unanimously opposed the merger and demanded that all 29 villages selected under the APCRDA Act should be merged into the corporation. However, 10 out of the 29 villages have already been merged into the Mangalagiri- Tadepalli Corporation.