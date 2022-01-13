STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP complains to Governor on Atmakur issue

The BJP said the mob chased down Srikanth Reddy and when he went to the police station, they even attacked the police station, injuring an SI and two constables.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Wednesday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene and direct the government to lift the cases registered against its party leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the clashes in Atmakur town of Kurnool district. 

The BJP also sought the Governor’s intervention in providing security to its leaders and banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, whose members are behind the attack on Atmakur police station.

A delegation led by BJP State chief Somu Veerraju met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and brought to his notice the attack on Srikanth Reddy and Atmakur police station by a mob following a dispute over the construction of a place of worship.

“On January 8, a violent mob comprising hundreds of anti-social elements have attempted a premeditated murderous assault on Srikanth Reddy, who was rescued by the local police, while he was peacefully objecting to the illegal construction of a place of worship,’’ the BJP said.

The BJP said the mob chased down Srikanth Reddy and when he went to the police station, they even attacked the police station, injuring an SI and two constables. The mob had even set Srikanth’s car and three police vehicles on fire, Veerraju said.

He said though the police have confirmed the involvement of SDPI and arrested a few of its workers, cases were foisted against the BJP leaders including Srikanth under Section 307 of the IPC and other sections, accusing them of rioting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somu Veerraju Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Atmakur incident Atmakur police station attack Social Democratic Party of India
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp