Andhra Pradesh BJP complains to Governor on Atmakur issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Wednesday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene and direct the government to lift the cases registered against its party leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the clashes in Atmakur town of Kurnool district.

The BJP also sought the Governor’s intervention in providing security to its leaders and banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political outfit of Popular Front of India, whose members are behind the attack on Atmakur police station.

A delegation led by BJP State chief Somu Veerraju met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and brought to his notice the attack on Srikanth Reddy and Atmakur police station by a mob following a dispute over the construction of a place of worship.

“On January 8, a violent mob comprising hundreds of anti-social elements have attempted a premeditated murderous assault on Srikanth Reddy, who was rescued by the local police, while he was peacefully objecting to the illegal construction of a place of worship,’’ the BJP said.

The BJP said the mob chased down Srikanth Reddy and when he went to the police station, they even attacked the police station, injuring an SI and two constables. The mob had even set Srikanth’s car and three police vehicles on fire, Veerraju said.

He said though the police have confirmed the involvement of SDPI and arrested a few of its workers, cases were foisted against the BJP leaders including Srikanth under Section 307 of the IPC and other sections, accusing them of rioting.