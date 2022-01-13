STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 5,000 cases in 2 days

Vizag leads with 695 new patients followed by Chittoor, no deaths for 3 days

Published: 13th January 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sharp surge in Covid-19 infections continued in the state with over 3,200 fresh cases reported from more than 41,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The state logged more than 5,000 new cases in just 48 hours and the active caseload increased to 10,119 from 7,195 on Tuesday.

The total infections reported in the state have surged past 20.87 lakh from more than 3.17 crore samples tested so far. Visakhapatnam reported the highest daily count of 695, followed by Chittoor with 607. All the remaining 11 districts in the state logged less than 300 fresh infections. Three districts reported double-digit daily Covid count. Kadapa recorded the lowest number of 42 new cases. Anantapur is the only district, which reported fewer fresh cases, compared to Tuesday. 

The cumulative Covid tally of Guntur surged past 1.80 lakh, while Prakasam’s count crossed the 1.39-lakh mark. The number of recoveries continued to be less, compared to new infections. In all, 281 patients recovered from coronavirus and the total recoveries crossed the 20.63 lakh mark. The active caseload in the state stood at 10,119. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 2,129, while Kadapa accounted for the lowest number of 177 active cases. For the third consecutive day, no fatality was reported and the Covid death toll stood at 14,505.

Active caseload 

Chittoor district has the highest caseload of 2,129, while Kadapa accounted for the lowest number of 177 active Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 Tracker

Total samples tested: 3,17,08,637 
Total cases: 20,87,879
Total recoveries: 20,63,255
Total deaths: 14,505
Active cases: 10,119

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid cases Andhra Pradesh Covid numbers Andhra Pradesh Active Case Load Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh Covdi restrictions
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp