Andhra Pradesh reports 5,000 cases in 2 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sharp surge in Covid-19 infections continued in the state with over 3,200 fresh cases reported from more than 41,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The state logged more than 5,000 new cases in just 48 hours and the active caseload increased to 10,119 from 7,195 on Tuesday.

The total infections reported in the state have surged past 20.87 lakh from more than 3.17 crore samples tested so far. Visakhapatnam reported the highest daily count of 695, followed by Chittoor with 607. All the remaining 11 districts in the state logged less than 300 fresh infections. Three districts reported double-digit daily Covid count. Kadapa recorded the lowest number of 42 new cases. Anantapur is the only district, which reported fewer fresh cases, compared to Tuesday.

The cumulative Covid tally of Guntur surged past 1.80 lakh, while Prakasam’s count crossed the 1.39-lakh mark. The number of recoveries continued to be less, compared to new infections. In all, 281 patients recovered from coronavirus and the total recoveries crossed the 20.63 lakh mark. The active caseload in the state stood at 10,119. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 2,129, while Kadapa accounted for the lowest number of 177 active cases. For the third consecutive day, no fatality was reported and the Covid death toll stood at 14,505.

Active caseload

Chittoor district has the highest caseload of 2,129, while Kadapa accounted for the lowest number of 177 active Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 Tracker

Total samples tested: 3,17,08,637

Total cases: 20,87,879

Total recoveries: 20,63,255

Total deaths: 14,505

Active cases: 10,119