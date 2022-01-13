Prakasam district SEB gears up to crack whip on illegal cockfight organisers

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Several places in the district are famous for cockfights during Sankranti and this year also, some organisers are secretly making arrangements for the same. Most of these cockfight arenas will be arranged in remote agricultural fields, far away from the main routes to avoid raids by the police teams.

Already, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have started raids. Recently, the SEB teams have arrested six punters and seized Rs 25,390 cash, 11 two-wheelers and 20 knives from a camp in a thick palm-tree orchard near Ramachandrapuram village in Chimakurthy mandal.

The western parts of the district are well-known for cockfights as several big shots from distant places like Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur and Hyderabad attend the events. Remote areas in Kanigiri, Giddalur, Markapur, Kandukur Assembly segments are known for cockfights. Though it is an illegal affair, it becomes a key attraction during Sankranti, especially in rural areas.

Organisers are reportedly arranging arenas in Markapur, Kanigiri and Giddalur regions, which are very near to the Nallamala forest areas. Similarly, Kanigiri-Marripudi, Chennapunayani Palle-V Bailu-CS Puram area, CS Puram, near Nellore district border, Paamuru mandal, kandukur, Rural areas in Giddalur, Markapur, Lingasamudram, Chimakurthy, Chirala, Yeddanapudi are geared up for cockfights.

On the other hand, the police have issued warnings against organising cockfights and gambling in the district. They have warned that strict action will be taken against violators.“Any type of gambling or cockfights or ball games (Gundata), playing cards have been banned. Stringent action will be taken against violators as per the law. We have deployed teams to focus on these illegal and antisocial activities. Surveillance teams are on the job,’’ SP Malika Garg said.

The police have urged people to dial 100 or 91211 02266 to report such activities.