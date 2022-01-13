STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam district SEB gears up to crack whip on illegal cockfight organisers

On the other hand, the police have issued warnings against organising cockfights and gambling in the district.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

cock fight

Representational Image

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Several places in the district are famous for cockfights during Sankranti and this year also, some organisers are secretly making arrangements for the same. Most of these cockfight arenas will be arranged in remote agricultural fields, far away from the main routes to avoid raids by the police teams. 

Already, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have started raids. Recently, the SEB teams have arrested six punters and seized Rs 25,390 cash, 11 two-wheelers and 20 knives from a camp in a thick palm-tree orchard near Ramachandrapuram village in Chimakurthy mandal.

The western parts of the district are well-known for cockfights as several big shots from distant places like Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur and Hyderabad attend the events. Remote areas in Kanigiri, Giddalur, Markapur, Kandukur Assembly segments are known for cockfights. Though it is an illegal affair, it becomes a key attraction during Sankranti, especially in rural areas.

Organisers are reportedly arranging arenas in Markapur, Kanigiri and Giddalur regions, which are very near to the Nallamala forest areas. Similarly, Kanigiri-Marripudi, Chennapunayani Palle-V Bailu-CS Puram area, CS Puram, near Nellore district border, Paamuru mandal, kandukur, Rural areas in Giddalur, Markapur, Lingasamudram, Chimakurthy, Chirala, Yeddanapudi are geared up for cockfights.

On the other hand, the police have issued warnings against organising cockfights and gambling in the district. They have warned that strict action will be taken against violators.“Any type of gambling or cockfights or ball games (Gundata), playing cards have been banned. Stringent action will be taken against violators as per the law. We have deployed teams to focus on these illegal and antisocial activities. Surveillance teams are on the job,’’ SP Malika Garg said.

The police have urged people to dial 100 or 91211 02266 to report such activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankranti cock fights Prakasam district police Prakasam SP Malika Garg Special Enforcement Bureau
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp