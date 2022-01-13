Rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju targets CM, APCID chief after summons issued to him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) served notices on rebel YSRC MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju at his Gachibowli residence in Hyderabad of Telangana state on Wednesday directing him to appear before them for questioning in a case of sedition registered against him last year.

The move comes ahead of the MP’s proposed visit to his Loksabha constituency Narsapur for Sankranti festival. A team of four CID officials reached Raju’s residence in Gachibowli and waited for more than two hours to serve notices on him as they were not allowed to enter his residence.

Though the MP’s son told them to hand over the notice to him, the CID officials refused to do so. After two hours, Raju met the CID officials and accepted the summons from them. According to the notices, CID officials asked Raju to appear before the investigation team in connection with the case filed against him for making “derogatory remarks” against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government. Raju later said he will appear before the CID officials in the Guntur regional CID office on January 17.

“Your presence is necessary for investigation and interrogation in Cr.No.12 of 2021 u/s 153 - A, 505, 124 - A R / W 120 - B IPC on the file of CID PS. You are hereby required to appear in person before the Investigating Officer, at CID Regional Office, Guntur on the 17th day of January 2022, at 3 pm,” reads the summons. The CID had arrested Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on May 14 and later he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. Addressing the media later in the day, Raju came down heavily on the YSRC government and APCID chief PV Suneel Kumar for indulging in “revenge politics and enjoying sadistic pleasure by arresting him”.

“I have already announced that I will be visiting my constituency on January 13 and 14 for Sankranti and I was asked to join the investigation on January 13. They (CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and CID chief PV Suneel Kumar) may not know the importance of Hindu festivals like Sankranti.

All of a sudden, they served notices after I announced my visit to Narsapur,” the MP alleged. Alleging that there is ‘devil’s rule’ in AP, the MP said all political parties and people irrespective of religion, caste and community should work unitedly to throw the YSRC out of power. He called CID chief Suneel Kumar as a terrorist and demanded a probe as the case booked against him was “Jagan’s personal vendetta”.