Week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple off to grand start

KURNOOL: The week-long Sankranti Brahmotsavams at the Srisailam temple kicked off to a grand start amid Covid protocols on Wednesday. On the inaugural day, Ganapati pooja and yaga sala were performed by executive officer S Lavanna at 9.15 am. Later, the priests performed Shivasankalpam, punyaha vachanam, chandeeshwara pooja, kankana dhara, ruthivgvaranam, akanada stapana, vastu homan, mandapa aradhana and other rituals.

In the evening, the temple authorities organised ankurarpana and agniprathistapana. Later, dwajaarohana and dwajapatam were performed to mark the invitation of all gods and goddess to the utsavams. The festivities will continue till January 18. The temple EO said all arrangements for the convenience of devotees are in place. He appealed to the devotees to attend the utsavams by following all Covid protocols.

Vahana sevas

Jan 13 - Bhrungi Vahana Seva, 14 - Ravana vahana seva, 15 - Nandi Vahana Seva, 16- Pushpa Vahana Seva, 17 - No vahana seva due to Purnahuthi, 18 - Ashwa Vahana Seva