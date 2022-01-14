Andhra Pradesh Covid Advisory: Domestic travellers, asymptomatic need not be tested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state health department has issued a new advisory to all district collectors on Covid-19 testing strategy and guidelines following the Union Ministry of Health revised guidelines for the same.

As per the new advisory, the testing will be done on symptomatic (cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, breathlessness and others) individuals, at-risk contacts of lab-confirmed cases, individuals undertaking international travel (as per specific requirements indicated by the Aviation Ministry), international travellers arriving at airports/seaports/ports of entries.

The testing may be undertaken as per the discretion of the treating doctor while ensuring that no emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) are delayed for lack of test. The hospitals/doctors should not refer patients to other facilities for lack of testing facilities.

They have to ensure that all arrangements are made to collect and transfer samples to other testing facilities. Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures, including pregnant women, should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop. The hospitalised need not be tested more than once a week.

Those who need not be tested include asymptomatic individuals, contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 unless identified as high-risk and on the basis of their age or comorbidities, patients who stand discharged as per home isolation guidelines or being discharged from a Covid-19 facility and individuals undertaking inter-state travel.