Andhra Pradesh likely to see thunderstorms in next 2 days

According to IMD forecast, rainfall is the result of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighborhood extending upto 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

Published: 14th January 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rain

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal districts in the state for the next two days. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at several places across the coastal districts and one or two places in the Rayalaseema region on Friday and at isolated places on Saturday. 

According to IMD forecast, rainfall is the result of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighborhood extending upto 1.5 km above the mean sea level. On Thursday, moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Vizianagaram, Guntur, Krishna districts and light to moderate rainfall was reported in parts of Prakasam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Nellore districts.

As per APSDPS real-time weather report, on Thursday till 8 pm, the highest rainfall of 9.4 cm was recorded in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district, followed by S Kota of the same district with 8.7 cm, Golugonda of Visakhapatnam with 6.5 cm, Ponnur in Guntur with 6 cm, Mangalagiri in the same district with 5.5 cm, Gudur in Krishna with 4.9 cm. Vijayawada city recorded 3.1 cm of rainfall. It received a couple of short spells of rain. 

According to IMD daily weather report, in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am Thursday, the highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in S Kota of Vizianagaram district and Pagidyala of Kurnool district, followed by 4 cm of rainfall in  Gantyada of Vizianagaram district,  Kunavaram of East Godavari district, Bapatla of Guntur district and Kurnool town. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh weather India Meteorological Department Andhra Pradesh thunderstorms Cyclonic Circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal
Comments

