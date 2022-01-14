STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh stands first in increasing forest cover

The increase in forest cover in the state can be attributed to better conservation, afforestation and agroforestry.

Published: 14th January 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Forest, Green Cover, Afforestation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh has recorded an increase of 647 sq km of forest cover. According to the 17th India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021 released by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday, there has been a net increase of 2,261 sq km of forest cover at the national level. 

AP stood first in the country in increasing forest cover, followed by Telangana (632 sq km), Odisha (537 sq km), Karnataka (155 sq km), and Jharkhand (110 sq km). Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country, followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

In all, 17 states/UTs have above 33% of the geographical area under forest cover. Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have more than 75% of forest cover. 
The increase in forest cover in the state can be attributed to better conservation, afforestation and agroforestry.

However, the rise in forest cover is less compared to 990.40 sq km in 2019. The total Recorded Forest Area (RFA) in AP is 29,784 sq km, which is 18.28% of the total geographical area.

The extent is less than the national RFA of 24.62%. According to the ISFR, 1,965 sq km (8.10%) is very dense forest, 12, 814 sq km (52.87%) moderately dense and 9,460 sq km (39.03%) open forest inside the RFA of the total 24,239 sq km. 

Under the forest cover outside the RFA category of 5,545 sq km, 29 sq km (0.52%) is considered very dense forest, 1,115 sq km (20.11%) moderately dense forest and 4,401 (79.37%) open forest,
The total mangrove cover in the state is 405 sq km, which accounts for 8.11% of the total 4,992 sq km in the country.

When it comes to wildlife, 38 tigers are found in Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (3,296.31 sq km), including the core zone of 2,595.72 sq km and buffer zone of 700.59 sq km, which is the largest tiger reserve in the country. The total carbon stock of forests is 230.22 million tonnes (844.14 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent), which is 3.20% of the total forest carbon of the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India State of Forest Report Andhra Pradesh Forest Cover increase Andhra Pradesh forest conservation
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp