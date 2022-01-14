STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh’s daily Covid count leaps to 4,300, Omicron tally at 61

The state government had reported 28 Omicron cases on January 5, which added 33 more fresh cases of the variant in a week.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 4,348 new Covid-19 infections were reported from 47,884 samples tested in the state in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. The daily Covid count jumped by over 1,100, compared to 3,205 on Wednesday. As a result, the active caseload surged to 14,204.

As many as 61 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an update on Thursday. Of the 61 patients, nine have been either cured or discharged, the update on nationwide Omicron cases added. The state government had reported 28 Omicron cases on January 5, which added 33 more fresh cases of the variant in a week. 

Meanwhile, three fresh Omicron cases were reported from East Godavari district, DM&HO Dr. Gowreswara Rao said. The new cases were reported from Vetlapalem in Samalkot, Chebrolu in Gollaprolu and Ramachandrapuram mandals. The district, so far, has reported nine cases. Six of them have recovered.
Chittoor reported the highest number of 932 new Covid-19 infections, followed by Visakhapatnam with 823. 

The 11 other districts in the state recorded a daily count of less than 400, while West Godavari reported the lowest number of  86 new cases, according to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room.

Except Srikakulam, East and West Godavari, all other districts reported a spike in Covid cases. With the fresh surge in Covid infections, the cumulative total of Anantapur surged past 1.59 lakh and Chittoor’s tally crossed the 2.51 lakh mark. The cumulative total of  East Godavari (2.96 lakh), Krishna (1.22 lakh), Nellore (1.48 lakh) and Visakhapatnam (1.61 lakh) also increased. 

The number of recoveries declined to 261 on Thursday from 281 on Wednesday. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 3,048. The active caseload of Guntur and East Godavari crossed the 1,000-mark. The caseload of five districts increased to three digits. 

Four districts have less than 500 active cases, with West Godavari accounting for the lowest number of 294.  The overall Covid infections in the state have surged past 20.92 lakh from more than 3.17 crore samples tested so far. After a gap of three days, the state reported two fatalities, one each in Krishna and Srikakulam, taking the overall tally to 14,507.

Covid numbers

Total samples tested: 3,17,56,521

Total cases: 20,92,227

Total recoveries: 20,63,516

Total deaths: 14,507

Active cases: 14,204

