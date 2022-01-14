STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid Care Centres to come back, each district to provide 5,000 beds

The Covid Care Centres will treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients or those who don’t have the provision for home isolation.

100-bed Covid care centre on the premises of Ongole government general hospital.

FILE - 100-bed Covid care centre on the premises of Ongole government general hospital that was operated during the second wave.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the coronavirus situation worsening, the state health department has ordered for establishment and operation of Covid Care Centres (CCCs). Every district has been directed to ensure a minimum of 5,000 beds at their respective CCCs and also maintain similar facilities in villages. Senior district-level gazetted officers will be appointed as nodal officers and their names and phone numbers will be widely circulated among the public.  

The CCCs will treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients or those who don’t have the provision for home isolation. The districts have been tasked with identifying suitable buildings for the CCCs which must have proper ventilation, wide passages, proper compound walls and separate entries and exits besides adequate safety measures. Every CCC must have an adequate number of toilets and area for the movement of ambulances. They must be located near Covid hospitals and have dedicated ambulances with drivers. Every CCC will have a dedicated nodal officer to oversee all the logistic arrangements and amenities for the patients. 

On their arrival to the CCCs, each patient will be provided with a kit comprising a bucket, mug, water bottle, toothpaste, brush, comb, hand sanitiser, dust bin with trash covers, soap and masks. Food will be provided to them as per the menu. Each CCC will have a triage facility with mobile x-ray, lab for complete blood picture, pulse oximeter, BP apparatus and noncontact thermometer. Most importantly, all the patients will be examined on a daily basis and the vitals will be recorded. In case, any patient’s vitals are not stable, he/she will be immediately shifted to the Covid hospital the CCC is attached to. 

Reduce burden on hospitals: Government

All district collectors in the state have been requested to ensure that 20 per cent of the active cases may be managed at the Covid care centres and enhance the beds and facilities there if the Covid cases rise

