Special teams to check cockfights in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ignoring police restrictions, High Court’s orders and most importantly the rising threat of the third Covid wave, people from the twin Godavari districts are gearing up for cockfights which is set to begin from January 14.

The police have already announced that none will be spared and stringent action will be taken against those who take part in the blood sport this year. Special teams have been deployed in West Godavari district.