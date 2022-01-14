STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated at Tirumala

Lord Malayappa Swamy taken in a procession on Swarna Ratham; CJI NV Ramana pulls the Swarnaratham

Published: 14th January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana pulling the Swarnaratham of Lord Malayappa Swamy in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana pulling the Swarnaratham of Lord Malayappa Swamy in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities were held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala as Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession on Swarna Ratham on Thursday. Amid devotional chanting, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commenced at 7:30 am.

Women devotees including 200 employees from the TTD, pulled the richly decorated mammoth golden chariot. The chariot glided swiftly along the four Mada streets even as the devotees who assembled in the galleries immersed in Bhakti.

As many as 3,500 VIP devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara through Sri Vani Trust, after donating Rs 10,000 per head. The donations through Sri Vani Trust fetched a revenue of Rs 3.5 crore to the TTD.

As many as 20,000 devotees had darshan through Rs 300 special darshan ticket. The TTD earned a revenue of Rs 60 lakh through the special darshan tickets. The TTD also issued Rs 1000 VIP break darshan tickets to 3,500 devotees. 

CJI offers prayers

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Thursday. On his arrival at the Mahadwaram (main entrance), the CJI was welcomed by TTD EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

During the darshan, Justice N V Ramana was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy. After offering prayers to the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara, the CJI had darshan through the Vaikunta Dwaram. 

Later he was rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented theertha prasadam, TTD diary, calendar and a laminated photo of Lord Venkateswara. Supreme Court Judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalith, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also had the darshan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Malayappa Swamy Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp