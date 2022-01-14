Vaikunta Ekadasi observed at Dokiparru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vaikunta Ekadasi was observed with religious fervour at the Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Dokiparru, Krishna district on Thursday. Temple founder trustees PV Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy and others offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara in the morning.

The temple was decorated with a variety of flowers and lights. The devotees were provided an opportunity to have darshan of the presiding deity through the Vaikunta Dwaram or Uttara Dwaram. Later, Lord Venkateswara was taken out on a celestial ride in Dokiparru village on Garuda Vahanam.