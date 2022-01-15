Active Covid infections in Andhra Pradesh leap by 4,000 to 18,313

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh leapt to 18,313 from 14,204 a day ago after 4,529 new infections emerged in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. For the first time in about four months, a district registered more than 1,000 fresh cases in a day. Chittoor alone added 1,027 to the daily tally, according to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room.

Similarly, the one-day spike in Visakhapatnam district was just eight short of a thousand cases (992).

All other districts reported below five hundred infections each. The third-highest number of infections was from Srikakulam (385), followed by 377 in Guntur and 327 in East Godavari. West Godavari district continued to report the least number of cases (62). With the latest additions, the aggregate number of cases in the state rose to 20,96,755.

Meanwhile, 418 Covid patients were reported to have recovered on Friday from 261 a day ago, pushing the total to 20,63,934. The only fatality reported in the State was from Prakasam district, after which the Covid toll rose to 14,508. Chittoor district now has 4,020 active cases, the highest in the State, followed by Visakhapatnam with 3,658.

