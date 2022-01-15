Agriculture officials move to reuse rain guns procured at Rs 29 crore

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The previous TDP government had launched rain guns to water crops in Anantapur, a district where rains are scanty. Procured at a cost of Rs 29 crore, the equipment is now collecting dust as they have not been used for the last three years.

Agriculture commissioner H Arun Kumar recently directed officials to review the equipment that was not used or under-utilised, after which measures were taken to reuse the rain guns. The objective of the rain guns was to use water from tanks and check dams and act as wetting agents for the crops on the verge of wilting. They yielded results in that period, but, later, were discarded as the district has been receiving rains.

Now, with the government’s directions, agriculture officials inspected all department warehouses in the district and brought those still functioning to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras. In fact, agriculture marketing authorities had issued notices to officials concerned to take possession of the rain guns from the warehouses. After spending Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 on each machinery, the rain guns were shifted to department godowns later.

For 11 agriculture divisions in Anantapur district, a total of 5,425 rain guns, 7,041 sprinklers, 3,818 oil engines, and 3,91,404 pipes were procured previously. When contacted, agriculture joint director Chandra Naik said the rain guns and other equipment will be re-utilised.

“As per directions of senior officials, the department has inspected the equipment and the ones that still work will be used again, depending on the crop situation,” he said.