BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao elected member of Tobacco Board from Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has been elected as a member of the Tobacco Board from among the Rajya Sabha MPs, following a house motion in its sitting on December 14, 2021. This was communicated in a written communication to Narasimha Rao by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

As per Section 4(4)(b) of the Tobacco Board Act, 1975, read with Rule 4(1) of the Tobacco Board Rules, 1976, Rajya Sabha elects one member from the House to serve as a member of the Tobacco Board. Under the same provision, two members of Lok Sabha are also elected to the Tobacco Board. Presently, Bandi Sanjay (Telangana) and Balashowry (AP) are serving as Tobacco Board members from the lower house.

Responding to his election, Narasimha Rao thanked the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and its members. He said that he will continue to raise issues concerning tobacco farmers and work even more actively for their welfare and the promotion of tobacco exports.

Rao was earlier elected as a member of the Spices Board by Rajya Sabha and has been contributing to the growth of the spices sector. He is also the Chairman of the Taskforce Committee on chilli.