Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar writes to Union Finance Minister Sitharaman

Mismanagement of the systems in raising loans out of FRBM limits have been driving the state towards a debt trap, Dinakar wrote to the Union Finance Minister.

Published: 15th January 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Political Feedback Pramukh for the state Lanka Dinakar wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday making certain proposals for consideration during the presentation of the Union Budget. 

He proposed sector-wise suggestions like credit facilities for MSMEs. Special Industrial Parks and incentives have been requested for North Andhra, Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts to augment industrial investments. 

Lanka Dinakar said the financial discipline of the state governments should be checked with stringent policies since mismanagement of the systems in raising loans out of FRBM limits have been driving the state towards a debt trap. Stringent guidelines for Centrally Sponsored Schemes are required, he wrote.

