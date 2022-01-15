No longer involved in politics, says Chiranjeevi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and actor K Chiranjeevi dismissed reports of being offered a Rajya Sabha seat, as a mere speculation. The actor, who was on his way to Dokiparru in Krishna district to participate in Goda Devi Kalyanam organised by MEIL MD Krishna Reddy on Friday, made it clear that he is no longer involved in politics.

In a brief interaction with media persons, he condemned such “baseless reports” and said he is not aspiring for any such post in the first place. “I am completely away from politics and will not comment on such speculations,” he said.

Soon after his meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalle on Thursday, such reports emerged speculating his re-entry into politics. Taking an exception to them, Chiranjeevi tweeted that such reports are only meant to give political colour to his meeting with the AP CM.