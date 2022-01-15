Religious fervour marks Bhogi Pandlu at Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple authorities on Friday celebrated Bhogi Pandlu in a traditional manner with children below five years of age.

Temple executive officer S Lavanna said that Bhogi is a key event during the Sankranti season and it is synonymous with discarding the old and bringing in the new. Bhogi fire marks the beginning of the Sankranti festival.

Ravana Vahana Seva was organised on a grand note in the evening. The temple EO added that they made elaborate arrangements to perform Brahmotsavams kalyanam to be organised on Saturday.