STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

30 injured during Jallikattu held in Chittoor villages during Sankranti

Around 50 bulls were made to run at a time through a narrow passage and the same was repeated till the evening.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jallikattu performed at Rangampeta as part of Sankranti festival on Sunday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Scores of people from the district and neighbouring Nellore and Kadapa districts thronged Rangampeta village of Chittoor district to participate in Jallikattu, which is locally called as ‘Pasuvula Panduga’, held on Sunday.

Around 50 bulls were made to run at a time through a narrow passage and the same was repeated till the evening. As the cattle run through the narrow streets of Rangampeta, people, who lined up on both sides of the streets, tried to snatch the trophies which were tied to the horns of bulls, by chasing them even while sustaining injuries in the process. Violating Covid-19 norms, several villagers with over 500 bulls decorated with trophies, from the villages in Chandragiri, gathered at Rangampeta village from the early hours of Sunday. 

Cattle farmers offered prayers to their village deities before the commencement of the sport in the morning. Further, they scared the bulls to make them run amok by beating drums after releasing them from about 20 cattle sheds in the village.  

According to reports, as many as 30 people sustained injuries during the bull race held in Rangampeta and surrounding villages. The injured were shifted to hospitals in ambulances, which were kept ready at venues. Apart from sporadic incidents of mishaps and injuries, the organisers heaved a sigh of relief as the event passed off peacefully in the villages. However, police have been gearing up to book cases against the organisers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu Pasuvula Panduga
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp