30 injured during Jallikattu held in Chittoor villages during Sankranti

CHITTOOR: Scores of people from the district and neighbouring Nellore and Kadapa districts thronged Rangampeta village of Chittoor district to participate in Jallikattu, which is locally called as ‘Pasuvula Panduga’, held on Sunday.

Around 50 bulls were made to run at a time through a narrow passage and the same was repeated till the evening. As the cattle run through the narrow streets of Rangampeta, people, who lined up on both sides of the streets, tried to snatch the trophies which were tied to the horns of bulls, by chasing them even while sustaining injuries in the process. Violating Covid-19 norms, several villagers with over 500 bulls decorated with trophies, from the villages in Chandragiri, gathered at Rangampeta village from the early hours of Sunday.

Cattle farmers offered prayers to their village deities before the commencement of the sport in the morning. Further, they scared the bulls to make them run amok by beating drums after releasing them from about 20 cattle sheds in the village.

According to reports, as many as 30 people sustained injuries during the bull race held in Rangampeta and surrounding villages. The injured were shifted to hospitals in ambulances, which were kept ready at venues. Apart from sporadic incidents of mishaps and injuries, the organisers heaved a sigh of relief as the event passed off peacefully in the villages. However, police have been gearing up to book cases against the organisers.