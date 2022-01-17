STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kondaveedu Fort  turns favourite  tourist spot 

2,500-3,500 people visited the tourist attraction every day between Jan 13 and 16

Published: 17th January 2022 08:53 AM

The Fort, 27 kms away from Guntur, was bustling with people on Sunday | Express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The unseasonal rains and the spike in Covid-19 cases did not dampen the festive mood, as Kondaveedu Fort witnessed the highest tourist visit since its opening during the Sankranti holidays. 

As the fort is situated only 27 km away from Guntur city, it became a major tourist spot after various developmental works were taken up in the recent years. The fort was built by Reddy Kings during the 13th and 14th centuries. The historic fort is an everlasting symbol of the glory of Reddy Kings, built on a hill, enclosed by a system of defensive banks and ditches. The fort contains 23 towers, three temples, and a mosque. 

Usually, during Sankranti, Dasara festive seasons, holidays and weekends, about 1,000-2,000 tourists arrive at the fort. But due to unexpected rains and surge in Covid cases, the management expected that the tourist turnout would be less.

However, approximately 2,500-3,500 people visited the tourist attraction every day between January 13 and 16, which is higher than the past year. “We made sure every single person wears a face mask and follows Covid-19 regulations while enjoying their trip,” Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee (KFDC) convenor Siva Reddy said. 

Siva Reddy told TNIE that developmental works worth Rs 11.8 crore were recently inaugurated to provide more facilities and entertainment to the people. 

“The completion of phase one ghat road enabled the people to view the surrounding flower gardens and have a great experience, due to which the rush has increased. As a result, local businesses are also flourishing and more stalls, food courts are being set up in the region. However, as Kondaveedu fort is a rich source of many medicinal plants, the forest department is taking extra measures to safeguard the rich flora in the area with the rise in number of tourists,” he added.

