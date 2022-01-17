STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, age test to ensure rice quality

Orders issued to conduct age tests on grain before transporting it to godowns across country

Published: 17th January 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rice

Image used for representation only. (File Photo)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Civil Supplies Department has come up with an initiative of conducting an age test on the grain to check the malpractice of mixing old rice with fresh stock. The process was implemented on a pilot basis by the department in the last two seasons. 

Recently, the Union Ministry of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs approved the adoption of the policy across the country. Orders were also issued to conduct age tests on the grain before transporting it to the godowns in other parts of the country. 

Civil Supplies Corporation Director G Veerapandian said at several places, the middle men were shifting the subsidised rice to the black market and making money out of it. Some rice millers are also purchasing subsidised rice and sending it to the civil supplies and FCI godowns after polishing it. As the rice is stored for a long time, the “adulterated” rice is getting spoiled very fast. Taking a serious note of the matter, the state government introduced an age test on the grain last season.

Veerapandian said after procuring grains from the farmers, rice will be made at the mills and later the grains will be stored in the godowns. Before that, the department is conducting quality tests at the godowns. As many as 580 bags (29 tonnes) will be considered as a lot and samples are collected in the presence of millers. If the grains turned green or light green during the testing, they are considered fresh.  The load will be sent back to the millers if the grains fail the age test. 

Veerapandian said methyl red, brothymol blue and ethyl alcohol are mixed with water for preparing a special solvent used for testing. Then 10 ml of the special solvent is mixed with the sample rice in a test tube. After a minute, if the grains turned into green it is considered fresh. If it turns light green, the grains are milled one to two months ago, if it turns yellow colour, the grain’s age is three months and if it turns orange, the grain’s age is four to five months. 

After milling the grains, artificial intelligence will be used to determine colour and moisture content. The value of this machine is around `13 lakh. Apart from the civil supplies office, the machine will be made available at Vijayawada, Eluru, Kakinada, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam and  Nellore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rice grain age test Civil Supplies Department
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp