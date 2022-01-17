Rooster fights go on as usual in Godavari districts

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: Notwithstanding the claim of police that they have cracked whip on punters, rooster fights were organised at several places in the twin Godavari and Krishna districts during the three-day Sankranti. Hundreds of punters indulged in large-scale betting.

According to an estimate, hundreds of crores of rupees changed hands in the three districts. Gundata and several other forms of gambling were also organised in the guise of Sankranti festivities, in which a large number of people from various parts of AP and neighbouring Telangana took part.

About 10 to 15 medium and large arenas were arranged in each mandal of East Godavari for rooster fights. Organisers had collected a premium of `2 lakh for each stall set up in the arenas for the three-day event.

In an arena near Achampet ADB road, 25 stalls were set up. The stalls sold food, soft drinks and other refreshments to visitors. Biryani stalls also came up at some places.

The police organised sports, rangoli and other competitions for youth and women to prevent people from indulging in rooster fights and other forms of betting during Sankranti.

EG cops nab 3k in drive against rooster fights

Prohibitory orders were also imposed at several places as a measure to curb rooster fights. Covid restrictions were also enforced strictly. Despite all these measures, rooster fights went on unabatedly in East and West Godavari districts.

District SP M Ravindranath Babu said people in large numbers gathered all of a sudden at some places on festival days and police could not take action against them as it might lead to law and order problem. The police seized 4,069 rooster fighting blades and arrested 3,172 people in EG as part of the drive against the blood sport.

The police effectively curbed the inflow of non-duty paid liquor and ID liquor and other anti-social activities during the festival season by strengthening vigil, the SP said.

West Godavari district police registered 952 cases under the AP Gaming Act against punters and seized `10 lakh cash and other material in raids.