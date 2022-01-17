SEB sleuths seize 450 bottles of NDPL in Nellore dist, arrest one

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau seized 450 bottles of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) in a mini truck at the Toll Plaza near Venkatachalam on Sunday and arrested one person.

According to circle inspector V Venkateswar Rao, SEB staff intercepted the vehicle and found chicken waste in 20 plastic drums. On close inspection, they found gunny bags containing one litre bottles of brandy in 11 plastic drums. A total of 450 bottles were found in the drums.

The driver of the mini truck, G Sravankumar (23), who was from Gangavaram village in Kovur mandal, said he was transporting the liquor as per the instructions of D Moshe from Chintamani town in Karnataka.

He said the bottles, which were packed in gunny bags, were placed in the plastic drums and chicken waste was dumped on it to misguide the police.

It has been reported that Moshe and two others, identified as Ganesh and Srihari, also travelled in the mini-lorry but they got down at Manubolu and asked Sravan to take the load to Kovur.

Inspector Venkateswar Rao said a manhunt was launched to arrest the other accused involved in the illegal trading of liquor.