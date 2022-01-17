STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEB sleuths seize 450 bottles of NDPL in Nellore dist, arrest one

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau seized 450 bottles of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) in a mini truck at the Toll Plaza near Venkatachalam on Sunday and arrested one person. 

Published: 17th January 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau seized 450 bottles of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) in a mini truck at the Toll Plaza near Venkatachalam on Sunday and arrested one person. 

According to circle inspector V Venkateswar Rao, SEB staff intercepted the vehicle and found chicken waste in 20 plastic drums. On close inspection, they found gunny bags containing one litre bottles of brandy in 11 plastic drums. A total of 450 bottles were found in the drums. 

The driver of the mini truck, G Sravankumar (23), who was from Gangavaram village in Kovur mandal, said he was transporting the liquor as per the instructions of D Moshe from Chintamani town in Karnataka. 

He said the bottles, which were packed in gunny bags, were placed in the plastic drums and chicken waste was dumped on it to misguide the police. 

It has been reported that Moshe and two others, identified as Ganesh and Srihari, also travelled in the mini-lorry but they got down at Manubolu and asked Sravan to take the load to Kovur. 

Inspector Venkateswar Rao said a manhunt was launched to arrest the other accused involved in the illegal trading of liquor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Enforcement Bureau NDPL illegal liquor
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp