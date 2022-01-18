STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every district to get cyber cell, social media lab

Police personnel with B.Tech backgrounds will be given posting in social media labs.

Cyber Crime

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has said state-of-the-art cyber cells and social media labs will soon be set up in every district to curb, control cyber crimes and educate people on it, and tackle financial crimes through social media platforms.

The DGP informed that cyber-bullying sheets were opened against 1,551 persons who were accused in various cases and they were being monitored.

The cyber cells and social media labs will have advanced technology such as cybercrime investigation tools, disk forensics tools, mobile forensic tools, password recovery tools, call data records analysis tools, image enhancement tools, OSINT tools, proxy server identity tools, e-mail tools and social media tools. 

“Police personnel with B-Tech background will be posted in the media labs. One sub-inspector and five constables will be recruited per district/lab,” Sawang said. 

In addition, cyber legal advisors and cybercrime experts will be recruited to give legal opinions to the police. Under the first phase, a total of 300 personnel — 100 each from Vizianagaram Police Training Centre, Ongole Police Training Centre and Anantapur Police Training Centre — will be given training in dealing with cybercrimes and handling evolving technology in the field of policing. “A total of 20,000 selected cops will be given training on methods to deal with cybercrimes during the process,” he said. The DGP said senior officers in the ranks of SP, DSP and ASP will participate in the training sessions.  

“By gathering crucial information such as digital evidence and social media post identification using hi-tech social media tools, police can identify the accused. Technical evidence will ensure  speedy justice to the victims,” he said. The DGP thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing funds on top priority for cyber cells and social media labs.

Tough action 

  • Cyber-bullying sheets were opened against 1,551 people 
  • 300 personnel will be given training in dealing with cybercrimes and evolving technology in policing under phase 1
  • 20,000 selected cops will be given training on methods to deal with cybercrimes
