Four youth drown as car falls into lake

Published: 18th January 2022 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four youngsters drowned in a lake and died in Mangalagiri on Monday. Police said, four youngsters, residents of Yerrabalem village in Mangalagiri Mandal, were heading back to their village from Amaravati.

It has been reported that they were over-speeding when they lost control of their car at a turning. The vehicle plunged into a lake by the road. As the lake was very deep, they drowned immediately. The locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and pulled out the vehicle. 

The police identified three of the deceased as Sai, Sreenu and Teja. The fourth person is yet to be identified. They shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. 

Locals said drivers should be very cautious as the road has multiple bends and corners and added that the lack of proper lighting and other protective measures are reasons for the numerous accidents that have happened in the area.

