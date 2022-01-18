Government bans 100-year-old Chintamani Natakam over objectionable dialogues, characters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bringing the curtains down on famous play Chintamani, which had enthralled the audience for almost 100 years, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued orders banning the exhibition of ‘Chintamani Padya Natakam’ in the State. The decision was taken in view of objections raised by the Arya Vysya community over some “objectionable dialogues and characters” in the play.

The play was written by the famous reformer, playwright and cinematographer Kallakuri Narayana Rao nearly 100 years ago. The play depicts how Chintamani, born in a family involved in flesh trade, with her devotion to Lord Krishna attains liberation. Apart from Chintamani, the play has characters like Subbi Shetty, Bilvamangalam, Bhavani Sankaram and others. Subbi Shetty, who hails from Arya Vysya community as per the play, loses all his property to Chintamani.

The Arya Vysya community had been up in arms against the play for a long time. Recently, the centenary celebrations of the play were held in Eluru of West Godavari and the controversy once again came to the fore. Arya Vysya representatives reportedly took up the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the Youth, Tourism and Culture department to issue necessary orders on the issue.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava issued orders on Monday night imposing a ban on staging Chintamani Natakam in the State.