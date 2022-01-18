STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government bans 100-year-old Chintamani Natakam over objectionable dialogues, characters

The play was written by famous reformer, playwright and cinematographer Kallakuri Narayana Rao nearly 100 years ago.

Published: 18th January 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bringing the curtains down on famous play Chintamani, which had enthralled the audience for almost 100 years, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued orders banning the exhibition of ‘Chintamani Padya Natakam’ in the State. The decision was taken in view of objections raised by the Arya Vysya community over some “objectionable dialogues and characters” in the play.

The play was written by the famous reformer, playwright and cinematographer Kallakuri Narayana Rao nearly 100 years ago. The play depicts how Chintamani, born in a family involved in flesh trade, with her devotion to Lord Krishna attains liberation. Apart from Chintamani, the play has characters like Subbi Shetty, Bilvamangalam, Bhavani Sankaram and others. Subbi Shetty, who hails from Arya Vysya community as per the play, loses all his property to Chintamani. 

The Arya Vysya community had been up in arms against the play for a long time. Recently, the centenary celebrations of the play were held in Eluru of West Godavari and the controversy once again came to the fore. Arya Vysya representatives reportedly took up the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who directed the Youth, Tourism and Culture department to issue necessary orders on the issue.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava issued orders on Monday night imposing a ban on staging Chintamani Natakam in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chintamani Padya Natakam Chintamani Natakam Kallakuri Narayana Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp