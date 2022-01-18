Guntur to get 50 YSR Urban Health Centres

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita announced that as many as 50 new YSR Urban Health Centres are being set up in the district to provide better medical services to the urban population.

She along with GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu laid the foundation stone for the new health centre in Etukuru here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she pointed out that even though the village is merged into GMC, the people have to travel all the way to the GGH for treatment. With this new health centre being set up, the woes of the people will be resolved, she added.

The Home Minister instructed the officials to finish the construction works as soon as possible. GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said as many as 17 new YSR health centres are being set up in the city, and the construction works of most of them are already in progress. People wouldn’t have to rush to the GGH from far-off areas to get treatment in the future, he added.