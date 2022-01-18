Nara Lokesh urges govt to close schools to avoid Covid-19 threat to students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Nara Lokesh Monday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to shut down schools to prevent the rising Coronavirus threat to lakhs of innocent students in the State.

Lokesh, in a letter sent to the Chief Minister, stressed the need for strong preventive measures since most school students were yet to be vaccinated. “All possible steps should be taken to prevent Covid third wave from taking a severe form in Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said.

Lokesh said: “I bring to your notice the need to shut down schools in Andhra Pradesh in view of rising Covid-19 cases this past two weeks across India and in the state. Neighbouring Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already closed schools and physical classes till January-end. Kerala has also closed its schools for two weeks starting January 21.”The TDP National general secretary told the Chief Minister that a majority of the students were not vaccinated. “Vaccine trials and announcements for beginning immunisation for under-15 were being undertaken only in the last few months. It is imperative that we do not willingly expose these students to any kind of risk,’’ he said.

Lokesh pointed out that even though the fatality rate among students is extremely low, the same cannot be said in respect of the elders in their households. He added that further delay in taking a decision will affect thousands of lives.