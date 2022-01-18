State government details new pay scale, DA to be merged with basic 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued comprehensive orders detailing the revised pay scales for government employees. The government had granted a fitment of 23 per cent of the basic pay for fixing the pay in the revised scale for 2022 as against a fitment of 14.29 per cent recommended by the committee of secretaries.

Dearness Allowance of 30.392 per cent would be merged with the pay as recommended by the 11th Pay Revision Commission. The revised master scale will have 32 grades and Interim Relief shall not be included as pay for the purpose of fixation of the revised scale.

The revised scales will be implemented notionally from July 1, 2018, with monetary benefit from April 1, 2020. Benefits of the revised scales will be paid from January 2022. They will be applicable to the State government employees, of local bodies and aided institutions, work-charged establishments in receipt of pay in regular pay scales.

However, it will not be applicable to teaching and other staff in government colleges including medical colleges and government-aided private colleges that draw salaries under Andhra Pradesh revised UGC/ICAR/AICTE pay scales, officers of Andhra Pradesh Higher Judicial Services and Andhra Pradesh Judicial Services, governed by the First National Judicial Pay Commission and subsequent pay revisions, members of All India Services, persons re-employed before 2018.

No employee who enters the revised pay scale 2022, shall be entitled to any monetary benefit prior to April 1, 2020. House Rent Allowance (HRA) has been fixed at 24 per cent of the basic pay for the employees in cities having a population of more than 50 lakh. It has been fixed as 16 per cent for those living in cities having 5 lakh to 50 lakh population and 8 per cent for those in places having population up to 5 lakh.

In other words, those working at AP Bhavan and Andhra Pradesh government offices in New Delhi and Hyderabad will receive 24 per cent HRA while those working in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Guntur, Nellore, Vijayawada and secretariat departments at Velagapudi will receive 16 per cent of basic pay as HRA. Employees working in other places it will be 8 per cent.

The HRA will be increased to 27 per cent, 17.5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, when dearness allowance exceeds 50 per cent of the basic pay. The State government has decided to discontinue the City Compensatory Allowance.

