Covid tally in AP hits 7-month high of 7k with 18.38% positivity rate

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid-19 count hit a seven-month high of nearly 7,000 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 18.38%. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 6,996 fresh Covid cases emerged from 38,055 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The State recorded a quantum jump of nearly 3,000 new infections compared to Monday’s tally of 4,108 from 22,882 samples with a positivity rate of 17.95%. Now, the State’s cumulative Covid count increased to 21,17,384.

Chittoor reported the highest number of 1,534 new cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 1,263, Guntur with 758 and Srikakulam with 573. All other districts reported a daily count of less than 500. Only Kadapa and Nellore registered a marginal decline in the daily count compared to Monday. Kadapa reported 202 new cases as against 295 on Monday, which is the lowest count in the State. The daily count of Nellore declined from 261 cases to 246. However, the total number of recoveries increased to 1,066 from 696 on Monday, taking the State’s overall tally to 20,66,762.

Four Covid fatalities occurred in the State. Two deaths were reported in Visakhapatnam and one each in Chittoor and Nellore districts. The total Covid toll increased to 14,514 in the State. The active caseload zoomed to 36,108. Now, Chittoor has the highest caseload of 8,332, while West Godavari has the lowest number of 476 active cases.Visakhapatnam recorded the highest weekly positivity rate of 28.05%. The weekly positivity rate of seven districts in the State is more than 10%. The positivity rate of five districts is between 5% and 10%. Only West Godavari registered a positivity rate of less than 5%.

According to the positivity rate data for January 10 to 16 released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nellore stood second after Visakhapatnam with 22.39%, followed by Chittoor with 21.76%, Guntur with 14.68%, East Godavari with 13.76%, Vizianagaram with 12.24% and Krishna with 10.66%.

The positivity rate of other districts is less than 10%. Srikakulam has a positivity rate of 9.58%, followed by Anantapur with 8.72%, Kurnool with 7.53%, Kadapa with 7.29% and Prakasam with 5.93%.The daily Covid count in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor has been on the rise for the past one week. Kurnool which reached zero fresh cases, is also reporting a three-digit daily count now.

Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,’’ the TDP chief tweeted. On Monday, Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh tested positive for coronavirus. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP State chief Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wished Naidu a speedy recovery