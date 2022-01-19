STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GGH staff and patients to be fined for failure to follow Covid protocol

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said as the cases are rising in the city, Covid regulations should be adhered to without fail.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur GGH Superintendent Neelam Prabhavati said fines will be imposed on patients and their attendees and staff, if they fail to wear masks or follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. She held an emergency meeting with all department heads at Sushruta Hall and discussed the steps to curb the spread of Covid. Neelam Prabhavati said, “If anyone in the  staff experience Covid symptoms, they should immediately get tested and inform their authorities and remain under quarantine without fail.”

She also lauded the staff for their efforts to treat several patients from across the State who got treatment at the hospital during the first and second waves of Covid. She encouraged them to work with the same determination during the third wave as well.GMC officials shut down exhibition at Gunta Grounds 
GMC officials shut down the exhibition set up at Gunta Grounds on Tuesday as Covid regulations were flouted. An exhibition was set up at Gunta Grounds last week after two years during Sankranti. 

GMC officials received complaints that vendors at the stalls were not wearing face masks, and that sanitizers were not available. The officials then conducted surprise inspections at the exhibition and observed that Covid-appropriate behaviour was not being followed.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said as the cases are rising in the city, Covid regulations should be adhered to without fail. As many as 397 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the city on Tuesday. Special teams have been  formed to carry out raids at various establishments, and hefty fines will be imposed on those who fail to follow the regulations, she added.

