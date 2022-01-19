Goa-style casino in Gudivada during Sankranti kicks up row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti celebrations held at K Convention hall in Gudivada town in Krishna district two days ago kicked up a controversy after videos of the venue being used as a casino surfaced on social media platforms. However, no case has been registered against the organisers, sources said.

The incident came to light Monday with videos of the celebrations at the Convention hall, which was converted into a casino on the lines of those in Goa, going viral on social media platforms. According to sources, more than Rs 200 crore changed hands in the form of bets in card games, gambling and other games organised in the convention hall for three days from January 14. “The convention hall belongs to Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Nani, but the Sankranti celebrations were organised by others ,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity who refused to reveal the organisers’ names.

The organisers, allegedly close aides of Nani, collected Rs 10,000 as entry fees and provided all facilities such as unlimited liquor and food to the participants. Gambling activities such as Gundata, number games, Teen Patti, cockfights and other banned games were organised and they went unabated in the guise of Sankranti festival. Organisers also made special arrangements in the venue for dance performances.To avoid participants from recording videos at the venue, the organisers roped in bouncers from Hyderabad.

Though a police complaint was lodged at the respective police station and representations were made to SP Siddharth Kaushal, the police failed to take action against it, sources said.SP Kaushal and DSP Satyanandam were unavailable for comment when TNIE tried to contact them. Kodali Nani is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after he tested positive for Covid-19,