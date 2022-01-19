STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
V-P Venkaiah Naidu exhorts youth to take up rural service

Complimenting the participants for their hard work and dedication, Venkaiahi Naidu said he was always enthused to see the energy and quest for innovation among them.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday stressed that fast-tracking rural development is integral to the growth of the nation. In this regard, he called upon industry leaders and enterprising youths to take up rural service as a mission, with particular focus on women empowerment.

The Vice President, who was on a three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, interacted with trainees of various skill development programmes at Swarna Bharat Trust in Atukuru near Vijayawada on Tuesday. He stressed the importance of skill development in unlocking the demographic dividend and the ‘inherent talent’ of the nation’s youth. 

Referring to the government’s efforts to promote skill development through creation of a dedicated Skill Development Ministry, the Vice President called for more individual and private institutional initiatives to complement the government’s efforts.

Complimenting the participants for their hard work and dedication, Venkaiahi Naidu said he was always enthused to see the energy and quest for innovation among them. He encouraged them to strive for excellence in their field and to always keep themselves updated with the latest technologies.

