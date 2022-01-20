STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 oxygen plants set up in Kurnool govt hospitals

As cases have begun to spike, Kurnool district administration has now turned its focus towards arranging sufficient oxygen supply for Covid patients.

Published: 20th January 2022 06:12 AM

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As cases have begun to spike, Kurnool district administration has now turned its focus towards arranging sufficient oxygen supply for Covid patients. As many as 10 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants have been set up at government hospitals across the district with a total capacity of 6,160 litres.

Two oxygen plants—one at Kurnool Government General Hospital with a capacity of 1,000 litres and the other at Adoni Area Hospital with a capacity of 500 litres—have been set up.  Additionally, eight private hospitals, which were identified as Covid hospitals, also have established their own Oxygen plants. 
Collector P Koteswara Rao said all Covid hospitals are ready to provide sufficient Oxygen and ventilators.

