2% of AP police force tested Covid positive in January alone

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Compared to the first and second waves of coronavirus, the fresh spike in cases has impacted the State police department more as at least 1,290 personnel, from SP rank to constables, have tested positive since January 1. Out of the 1,290, 188 cops recovered and 138 reported back on duty while others were still under home isolation.

The department, at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic, has lost 207 men of various ranks to Covid after a total of 24,489 personnel were infected in both waves.

According to data obtained from the police headquarters, 1,102 cops have isolated themselves at home while some are hospitalised. On Tuesday alone, samples of 262 personnel tested positive.

Out of the total strength of 63,000 personnel in all 980 police stations across the state and other wings such as CID, ACB and Vigilance, nearly 2 per cent were infected in January alone.

“The intensity of coronavirus seems to be high in January. As such, we have issued circulars to all police stations to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to protect officers and other employees,” Director General of Police Gautam Sawang told TNIE. The infection rate is high among the AP Special Police personnel as the wing has reported 210 cases alone. The DGP added all unit heads were instructed to set up teams to monitor the health of infected/pregnant staff, and officials above 55 years.