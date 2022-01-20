STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to postpone BEd exams citing Covid 19

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to pass orders postponing BEd second semester exams in Acharya Nagarjuna University, scheduled to commence from January 20. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image of students taking an exam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to pass orders postponing BEd second semester exams in Acharya Nagarjuna University, scheduled to commence from January 20. 

Dealing with a petition filed by Odisha Educational Consultancy Foundation seeking postponement of exams in view of increasing Covid cases, Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai said as the university has made all necessary arrangements for the conduct of the exams following Covid prodcols, there is no need for postponing the exams. 

The judge observed that Covid has become a part of everyday life, and stating it as a pretext, students’ interest cannot be jeopardised. He pointed out that several educational institutions are functioning. 

Petitioner’s counsel N Srinvias Rao said students from Odisha are to attend the exams and transportation has become a problem.  Advocate K Rambabu representing the varsity said elaborate arrangements duly following Covid protocols have been made for the exam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp