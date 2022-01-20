Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to postpone BEd exams citing Covid 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to pass orders postponing BEd second semester exams in Acharya Nagarjuna University, scheduled to commence from January 20.

Dealing with a petition filed by Odisha Educational Consultancy Foundation seeking postponement of exams in view of increasing Covid cases, Justice Akula Venkata Seshasai said as the university has made all necessary arrangements for the conduct of the exams following Covid prodcols, there is no need for postponing the exams.

The judge observed that Covid has become a part of everyday life, and stating it as a pretext, students’ interest cannot be jeopardised. He pointed out that several educational institutions are functioning.

Petitioner’s counsel N Srinvias Rao said students from Odisha are to attend the exams and transportation has become a problem. Advocate K Rambabu representing the varsity said elaborate arrangements duly following Covid protocols have been made for the exam.