Casino row: Varla Ramaiah writes to DGP, seeks action against organisers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday urged the Director General of Police to take action against those who organised a casino at Gudivada in Krishna district during Sankranti festival.

Ramaiah wrote a letter to the DGP, asking why no case has been filed so far against the organisers of the illegal casino, though social media videos are available as evidence. The local people had raised strong objections to the event, but no action was taken to nab those who organised obscene dances and gambling during the sacred festival.

Expressing serious concern, the TDP leader alleged that the casino was organised by Minister Kodali Nani, who owned the convention hall, and his henchmen. The State lost its prestige at the national level because of these gambling activities, he stressed.

Ramaiah deplored that the kind of obscene dances and gambling held in Gudivada was not conducted even in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Over `500 crore changed hands during the casino activities held in Gudivada, he alleged.

The TDP leader strongly objected to the complacent manner in which the police treated the issue. Finally, an enquiry by a DSP-level officer was ordered. That too after formal complaints were lodged by TDP leaders, he said.