STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Casino row: Varla Ramaiah writes to DGP, seeks action against organisers

The TDP leader strongly objected to the complacent manner in which the police treated the issue. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday urged the Director General of Police to take action against those who organised a casino at Gudivada in Krishna district during Sankranti festival. 

Ramaiah wrote a letter to the DGP, asking why no case has been filed so far against the organisers of the illegal casino, though social media videos are available as evidence. The local people had raised strong objections to the event, but no action was taken to nab those who organised obscene dances and gambling during the sacred festival.

Expressing serious concern, the TDP leader alleged that the casino was organised by Minister Kodali Nani, who owned the convention hall, and his henchmen. The State lost its prestige at the national level because of these gambling activities, he stressed.

Ramaiah deplored that the kind of obscene dances and gambling held in Gudivada was not conducted even in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Over `500 crore  changed hands during the casino activities held in Gudivada, he alleged.  

The TDP leader strongly objected to the complacent manner in which the police treated the issue. Finally, an enquiry by a DSP-level officer was ordered. That too after formal complaints were lodged by TDP leaders, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varla Ramaiah Casino
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp