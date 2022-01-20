Daily Covid cases shoot past 10k in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After more than seven months, the daily Covid-19 count in the State crossed the 10,000-mark. In the first week of June, 2021, more than 10,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 10,057 new Covid cases emerged from 41,713 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The State recorded a quantum jump of more than 3,000 fresh Covid infections from Tuesday’s tally of 6,996 cases from 38,055 samples.

The daily positivity rate, which was 18.38% on Tuesday, shot up to 24.10%. With more than 10,000 new cases a day, the cumulative Covid tally of the State increased to 21,27,441.

Visakhapatnam reported the highest number of 1,827 new cases in the State, followed by Chittoor with 1,822. Five districts reported a daily Covid tally ranging between 500 and 1,000 each. Guntur recorded 943 new cases, followed by East Godavari (919), Anantapur (861), Prakasam (716), and Nellore (698).

All other districts reported less than 500 new Covid infections each. Only Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported a marginal decline in the number of fresh Covid cases. West Godavari recorded the lowest number of 216 cases.

The number of recoveries increased marginally in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,222 Covid patients had recovered, compared to 1,066 on Tuesday. Now, the cumulative recoveries in the State increased to 20,67,984.

Eight Covid fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Three deaths occurred in Visakhapatnam and one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. The Covid toll increased to 14,522.

The active caseload surged to 44,935, a net increase of 8,827 cases compared to Tuesday. Chittoor has the highest number of 9,919 active cases, while West Godavari accounted for the lowest caseload of 606.

Rs 350 for RT-PCR test

The State government has revised and fixed the rate for RT-PCR test in private labs at Rs 350. An order revising the rate, applicable to all ICMR-approved NABL labs, was issued on Wednesday