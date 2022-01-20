RT-PCR test at private labs to cost Rs 350 in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has revised and fixed the rate for RT-PCR test in private laboratories at Rs 350. An order revising the rate, applicable to all ICMR-approved NABL labs conducting Covid-19 tests, was issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had fixed the RT-PCR test at Rs 475 per sample referred by the government, and Rs 499 for individuals approaching the labs directly. The rate was now slashed considering the increased availability of testing kits in the market. More firms are now manufacturing RNA extraction kits and RT-PCR kits, and the cost of reagents/kits have decreased.

YSR Aarogyasri Trust CEO and State Nodal Officer for labs conducted a technical committee meeting on January 4 before revising the rates. The rate was fixed at Rs 350 based on the nodal officer’s recommendation. The rate includes charges for VTM (viral transport media) and PPE (personal protective equipment).

Testing can be done only in ICMR-approved labs and all private labs have been directed to follow the guidelines and display the rate of testing in a visible manner. All DMHOs have been instructed to closely monitor and strictly enforce the revised price by giving wide publicity.