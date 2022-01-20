STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tourism takes backseat in AP as Covid cases increase

As many pilgrims have postponed their visit to the famous Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temples, the hospitality industry  is the worst-hit. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

A Kanaka Durga temple employee sanitises the temple premises on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: Tourism has yet again taken a backseat as a result of the rapid increase in Covid positivity rate and cases. Popular for their temples and tourist sites, Chittoor and Nellore districts are seeing a sudden fall in the footfall of pilgrims and tourists.   

As many pilgrims have postponed their visit to the famous Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temples, the hospitality industry  is the worst-hit. 

According to data, Chittoor district, which saw 742 Covid cases last December, reported 7,812 infections till January 18. “Our focus is on periodically sanitising tourist locations and stays, and ensure that everyone follows the Covid protocols. All measures are in place to ensure safety of tourists visiting Chittoor district,” said tourism officials. 

In Nellore district, though the forest department has made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the visitors, the tourist movement to Pulicat lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuary in Sullurupeta was significantly low. “Nelapattu sees many visitors from Tamil Nadu during Sankranti holidays. But this time there was no rush as the state has imposed fresh restrictions to restrict the spread,” said K Naresh, a local.

Covid Tracker

  • 21,27,441 Total cases
  • 44,935 Active cases
  • 3,19,64,682 Total samples tested
  • 14,522 Total deaths
  • 20,67,984 Total recoveries

Know about covid

  • WhatsApp Chatbot - Message Hi, Hello, Covid to 8297104104
  • In case you don’t have a smart phone, dial 8297104104 and get Covid related information through IVRS
  • 104 - 24x7 toll free number for any medical assistance
  • https://esanjevani.com/ - for video call to doctor to get medical assistance
  • Download Covid app from https://play.google.com.store/apps/details?id=com.entrolabs.apcovid19
  • Covid dashboard - http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/covid_dashboard.aspx
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh tourism
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp