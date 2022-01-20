Tourism takes backseat in AP as Covid cases increase

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: Tourism has yet again taken a backseat as a result of the rapid increase in Covid positivity rate and cases. Popular for their temples and tourist sites, Chittoor and Nellore districts are seeing a sudden fall in the footfall of pilgrims and tourists.

As many pilgrims have postponed their visit to the famous Srikalahasti and Kanipakam temples, the hospitality industry is the worst-hit.

According to data, Chittoor district, which saw 742 Covid cases last December, reported 7,812 infections till January 18. “Our focus is on periodically sanitising tourist locations and stays, and ensure that everyone follows the Covid protocols. All measures are in place to ensure safety of tourists visiting Chittoor district,” said tourism officials.

In Nellore district, though the forest department has made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the visitors, the tourist movement to Pulicat lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuary in Sullurupeta was significantly low. “Nelapattu sees many visitors from Tamil Nadu during Sankranti holidays. But this time there was no rush as the state has imposed fresh restrictions to restrict the spread,” said K Naresh, a local.

Covid Tracker

21,27,441 Total cases

44,935 Active cases

3,19,64,682 Total samples tested

14,522 Total deaths

20,67,984 Total recoveries

Know about covid