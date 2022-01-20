Vizianagaram girl Neha Thomas to take part in R-day parade

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NCC cadet Anna Neha Thomas from SITAM college in Vizianagaram has been selected for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26.

“It was an exhilarating experience. There were five rounds of stiff competition. Punctuality, discipline, drill exactness, personality and excellence in hobbies (Kuchipudi) were carefully evaluated during the online selection,” Neha, a second year computer science under graduate student, said.

At present, she is undergoing final round of training in New Delhi by the NCC directorate. Neha is one of the two girls selected for the parade from Andhra Pradesh, said director of SITAM Majji Sashibhushana Rao. Principal of SITAM Ramamurthy and all the teaching and non-teaching staff of SITAM extended best wishes to Neha.