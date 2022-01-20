STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram girl Neha Thomas to take part in R-day parade

NCC cadet Anna Neha Thomas from SITAM college in Vizianagaram has been selected for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NCC cadet Anna Neha Thomas from SITAM college in Vizianagaram has been selected for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26. 

“It was an exhilarating experience. There were five rounds of stiff competition. Punctuality, discipline, drill exactness, personality and excellence in hobbies (Kuchipudi) were carefully evaluated during the online selection,” Neha, a second year computer science under graduate student, said. 

At present, she is undergoing final round of training in New Delhi by the NCC directorate. Neha is one of the two girls selected for the parade from Andhra Pradesh, said director of SITAM Majji Sashibhushana Rao. Principal of SITAM Ramamurthy and all the teaching and non-teaching staff of SITAM extended best wishes to Neha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizianagaram
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp