What’s wrong in sale of movie tickets online?: AP HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought to know what was wrong in the state government’s order permitting sale of movie tickets online through the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation.

Dealing with a petition filed by Multiplex Association of India challenging the Government Order (GO) 142 issued on December 17, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya observed that sale of movie tickets online does not violate fundamental rights of anyone. Further it prevents tax evasion.

Issuing notices to the principal secretary (home), law secretary and APFDC, the Court directed the government to file a detailed affidavit. Case hearing was adjourned to February 16.

Petitioner’s counsel senior advocate D Prakash Reddy said they filed a petition against online ticket system, to which the bench sought to know what was wrong with it. Prakash Reddy argued that such a system will lead to monopoly of the government, to which the bench said government will do what it has to do. It further dismissed the argument that such a system violates rights of movie theatre operators (exhibitors).

When petitioner’s counsel argued that not everyone can access online, the Court said in the present era, everything is online including the argument by the counsel himself. It refused the request for minor adjournment and posted the hearing to February 16.

With regard to a petition filed by Movie Goers Consumers Forum president GL Naramaisha Rao challenging GO 35 fixing movie ticket prices, the bench issued notices to the state government and Suresh Productions.

Covid halt: Court extends interim stays in all cases by 1 month

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Wednesday issued orders extending interim stays in all cases as on date by one month and adjourned the case hearings to February 21. The order is applicable to all such interim stay orders issued by lower courts and tribunals also. The High Court took the issue suo motu in view of the difficulties being faced by petitioners in the wake of spike in Covid cases. Such orders were issued even during the first and second wave of the Covid pandemic.