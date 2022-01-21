STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra logs 12k Covid cases, 3.6k recoveries

Published: 21st January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spike in Covid-19 cases continues in the State. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, 12,615 new Covid infections emerged from 47,420 samples tested.

The daily positivity rate increased to 26.60%. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, there was a quantum jump of more than 2,500 new Covid infections compared to Wednesday’s tally of 10,057 from 38,055 samples. With more than 12,000 fresh cases a day, the cumulative Covid count of the State increased to 21,40,056.

Chittoor reported the highest number of 2,338 new cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 2,117. Guntur (1,066), Vizianagaram (1,039) and Nellore (1,012) reported more than 1,000 cases each. The daily count of Anantapur (951), Kurnool (884), Prakasam (853), Kadapa (685) and East Godavari (627) was more than 500 each. Only East Godavari (627) reported a declining trend in the number of fresh cases. West Godavari (216) recorded the lowest number of Covid cases in the State for the second consecutive day.

The number of recoveries increased significantly in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,674 Covid patients recovered, compared to 1,222 on Wednesday. Now, the cumulative recoveries in the State increased to 20,71,658. Five Covid  fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Three deaths occurred in Visakhapatnam and one each in Chittoor and Nellore. The Covid toll increased to 14,522.The active caseload surged past the 50,000 mark and stood at 53,871. It was a net increase of 8,936 cases compared to Wednesday’s active caseload. 

Covid Tracker

Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported more than 2,000 new Covid cases each
Three districts recorded a daily count of more than 1,000 each
The daily Covid tally of five districts was between 500 and 1,000
Only East Godavari showed a declining trend  in new infections
West Godavari reported the lowest number of 216 cases for the second day
The total number of recoveries increased significantly to 3,674 from 1,222
Visakhapatnam has the highest caseload of 11,088 
West Godavari has the lowest caseload of 772

Rs 1.18 cr fine collected from CAB violators

Kadapa police have collected Rs 1.18 crore as penalty from violators of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) since January, 2021. The total amount has been collected from 1.29 lakh people and majority of them are two-wheeler riders. Special drives are being conducted to strictly enforce CAB

