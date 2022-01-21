STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t fall into trap of vested interests: Perni tells employees’ union leaders

Says govt not in a position to give more benefits to staff, cites Covid-hit economy, ‘delay’ in getting Central funds 

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) appealed to the employees’ union leaders not to distort the facts on Interim Relief. Reiterating that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State is employee-friendly, he urged the employees not to fall into the trap of some vested interests. He said though the government wants to give more benefits to the employees, it is unable to do so as the Covid pandemic hit the State economy hard.

The minister urged the employees not to act with emotions, but to think with a cool mind regarding the current situation in the State and what the government did for them. “Our government is committed to the well being of employees and for the very same reason, an IR of 27 per cent was announced, even when the employees had not asked for it,” he said.

The Chief Minister has concern for every section of the society and a minimum time scale was given to contract employees. A separate corporation was set up to benefit the outsourcing employees. Further, fitment of 23 per cent was given to contract employees also. Most importantly, he pointed out that salaries of anganwadi workers, animators, sanitation workers, home guards, Ashar workers, ANMs were increased. More government jobs were created and given, unlike the previous regime, which has not even thought in that direction.

The minister reiterated that besides the Covid pandemic  effect on the economy, the State was not getting funds from the Centre as expected. He criticised those who want to take advantage of the situation and get political mileage out of it.

Perni Venkataramaiah
