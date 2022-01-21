STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMC Chief Anuradha shifted to APMSIDC

During her tenure, a complete ban on plastic bags was initiated and is being implemented strictly in the city under strict surveillance. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ch Anuradha was transferred as executive director for AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). The State government issued orders for the same on Wednesday. 

Anuradha was appointed as GMC Commissioner in 2018 and received the SKOCH Award in 2020, for setting up a fuel from a plastic waste plant in the city. Plastic waste could be converted into fuel in an eco-friendly process through the plant. The fuel is further being used to run GMC vehicles. 

She would conduct regular outdoor inspections to review the progress of developmental works taken up in the city. During her tenure, a complete ban on plastic bags was initiated and is being implemented strictly in the city under strict surveillance. Meanwhile, a new commissioner to the civic body is yet to be appointed.

