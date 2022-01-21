STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur sees 1,066 new Covid infections

Positivity rate skyrockets to 15.8%; five Covid care centres with total bed capacity of 3,000 come up

To check Covid spread, a plastic sheet forms a wall between a cab driver and passenger in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The daily Covid positivity rate in Guntur has shot up to 15.83 per cent as the district is witnessing a rapid surge in the cases. On Thursday, 1,066 new cases emerged as against only 21 on January 1.In the wake of the rapid Covid spread, the district administration has sped up the fever survey. The testing centres have been increased to 185 and five mobile vehicles were arranged to improve the number of tests performed. 

A total of 84 hospitals, out of which 21 are government facilities, have been prepared and equipped with 7,500 beds, including 3,475 oxygen, 870 ICU and 2,660 non-ICU beds. In addition, five Covid care centres have been readied in Guntur, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Bapatla with a combined bed capacity of 3,000. 

In order to prevent oxygen shortage, 11 pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants have been set up in government hospitals and five more in private hospitals. All government health centres were previously given 1,330 oxygen concentrators and 1883 cylinders while their private counterparts have 1,764 concentrators and 3,160 cylinders. 

On a positive note, most patients are showing only mild symptoms and they are being treated in home isolation, health officials said. Meanwhile, the official machinery will reportedly recruit 35 specialist and 271 general doctors and 700 staff nurses among others on a temporary basis.Regarding vaccination, the district has achieved 106 per cent first dose target and 78 per cent second dose target even as partial vaccination of  85 per cent of the population in 15-18 age group has been completed.

Over 300 docs to be recruited
Most patients are showing only mild symptoms and they are being treated in home isolation, Guntur health officials said and added that 35 specialist and 271 general doctors. and 700 staff nurses among others will be recruited on a temporary basis

