STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan moots ‘One district, One airport’ plan for Andhra

Underlining the need to develop port infrastructure in the State, he said construction of nine fishing harbours and three ports should be taken up on a priority basis. 

Published: 21st January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mooting the ‘One District - One Airport’ concept in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to plan accordingly for the speedy execution of projects.Taking stock of the progress of port and airport projects in the State at a review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister said emphasis should be laid on development of infrastructure at the proposed airports in a uniform manner. 

The airport runways should facilitate operation of wide-bodied aircraft. The works related to expansion of the six existing airports in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool should be speeded up. The officials should also focus on the new airports at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram and at Dagadarthi in Nellore district, Jagan said.   

On being informed about the progress of airport development works, the Chief Minister asked the officials to lay emphasis on expansion of Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada to meet the increasing passenger traffic. Underlining the need to develop port infrastructure in the State, he said construction of nine fishing harbours and three ports should be taken up on a priority basis. 

The officials informed him that Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam port works will begin soon. Fishing harbours at Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), and Juvvalapalem (Nellore) will be completed by October in the first phase. 

In the second phase, construction of the remaining five fishing harbours will be taken up at Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputhippa (West Godavari), Vodarevu and Kothapatnam (Prakasam), the officials said. 

5 fishing harbours in second phase

Construction of five fishing harbours will be taken up at Budagatlapalem, Pudi-madaka, Biyyaputhippa, Vodarevu and Kothapatnam in the State in the second phase. Tenders for the five fishing harbours will be finalised soon, officials said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp