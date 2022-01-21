Jagan moots ‘One district, One airport’ plan for Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mooting the ‘One District - One Airport’ concept in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to plan accordingly for the speedy execution of projects.Taking stock of the progress of port and airport projects in the State at a review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister said emphasis should be laid on development of infrastructure at the proposed airports in a uniform manner.

The airport runways should facilitate operation of wide-bodied aircraft. The works related to expansion of the six existing airports in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa, Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool should be speeded up. The officials should also focus on the new airports at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram and at Dagadarthi in Nellore district, Jagan said.

On being informed about the progress of airport development works, the Chief Minister asked the officials to lay emphasis on expansion of Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada to meet the increasing passenger traffic. Underlining the need to develop port infrastructure in the State, he said construction of nine fishing harbours and three ports should be taken up on a priority basis.

The officials informed him that Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam port works will begin soon. Fishing harbours at Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), and Juvvalapalem (Nellore) will be completed by October in the first phase.

In the second phase, construction of the remaining five fishing harbours will be taken up at Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputhippa (West Godavari), Vodarevu and Kothapatnam (Prakasam), the officials said.

5 fishing harbours in second phase

